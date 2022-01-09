Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,659 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Masco by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 109,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAS opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

