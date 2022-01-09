Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $669.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.88.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

