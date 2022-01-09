Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $83,980,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NYSE:DD opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

