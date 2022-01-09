Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $19.25 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.27 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

