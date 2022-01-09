Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 36,416 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,416 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

