Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

CGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,261. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

