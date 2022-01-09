Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.58.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE COF traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,227. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

