Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 5.1% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Central Securities Corp owned 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $48,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.69. 3,285,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.31. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

