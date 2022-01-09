Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,111,000 after buying an additional 576,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

