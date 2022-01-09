CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading 6.8% Higher

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.38. 3,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 219,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,525,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,296,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,000,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.