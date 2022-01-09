CargoX (CXO) One Day Volume Tops $28,895.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $43.65 million and approximately $28,895.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

