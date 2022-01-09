CarMax (NYSE:KMX) versus EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Head-To-Head Contrast

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of CarMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CarMax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CarMax and EzFill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 0 2 9 0 2.82 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarMax currently has a consensus target price of $161.80, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. Given CarMax’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CarMax is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 4.09% 24.82% 5.02% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarMax and EzFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $18.95 billion 1.04 $746.92 million $7.25 16.70 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Summary

CarMax beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment pertains to its finance operation, which offers vehicle financing services to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

