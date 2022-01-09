Carry 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.15 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $73.19 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00122178 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013407 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,777,454,129 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.