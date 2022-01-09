Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $712,663.74 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34.

On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $271,428.30.

On Thursday, October 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $39.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $988.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

