Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.93% from the stock’s current price.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $157,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,105,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

