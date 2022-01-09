Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,896,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after buying an additional 147,613 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after buying an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.09.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $124.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.35. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.