Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 238,243 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $48.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 335,775 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.9% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 154,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

