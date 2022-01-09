Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLRB opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CLRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 426,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

