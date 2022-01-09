Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 4,946 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

