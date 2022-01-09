Centamin (LON:CEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 104 ($1.40).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.19) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 121.60 ($1.64).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 89.66 ($1.21) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.27 ($1.81).

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,998.11).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.