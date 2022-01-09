Central Securities Corp Takes $12.07 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Central Securities Corp purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,000. MKS Instruments makes up 1.3% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $688,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 58,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.00. 557,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,936. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.84.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

