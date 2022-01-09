CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$128.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CGI stock traded down C$2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 439,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$110.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. CGI has a twelve month low of C$93.88 and a twelve month high of C$116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

