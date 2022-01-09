Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

CHTR stock opened at $610.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $659.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $716.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

