Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average of $147.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

