Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $344.31 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.91 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.37. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.