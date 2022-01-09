Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

NYSE:PRU opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $115.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

