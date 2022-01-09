Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.