Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $245,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $191.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.09 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.43.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

