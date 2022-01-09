Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,144.48 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,463.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,472.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.