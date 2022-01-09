Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 554 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.