Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

