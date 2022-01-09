Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after buying an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,655,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after purchasing an additional 427,209 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

