Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK stock opened at $139.08 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.