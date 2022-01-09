Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.8 days.
Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
