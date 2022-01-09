Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.8 days.

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

