Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.