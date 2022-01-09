Citigroup Downgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Neutral

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $187.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $220.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.30.

TXN opened at $179.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.02. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,743,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

