Citigroup Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $62.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

