Citigroup Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $345.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.28.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $296.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.70. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.