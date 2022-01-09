Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.55

Shares of Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $11.15. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 476 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.