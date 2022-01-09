Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Update

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 34,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.