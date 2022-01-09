Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Purchases A$24,444.39 in Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy bought 41,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$24,444.39 ($17,585.89).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, John Abernethy purchased 15,230 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$9,351.22 ($6,727.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

