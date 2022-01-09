Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 10 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,467 ($19.77) per share, with a total value of £146.70 ($197.68).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 11 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,436 ($19.35) per share, with a total value of £157.96 ($212.86).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,445 ($19.47) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,378.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,485.14. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,278 ($17.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.93). The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.61) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.91) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.94) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.61) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,565.71 ($21.10).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.