Cohen Capital Management Inc. Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 over the last quarter.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

