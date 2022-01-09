Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
