Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Colfax worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

