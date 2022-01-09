Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. Colfax has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Colfax by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colfax by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 5,071.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 248,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

