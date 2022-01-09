Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 49,770 shares.The stock last traded at $142.31 and had previously closed at $142.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

