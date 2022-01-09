Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

