Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.