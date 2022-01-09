Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $97.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

